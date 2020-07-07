Chrissy Teigen has hit out at ''targeted harassment'' in Twitter Lists.

The 34-year-old model has called on the social media platform to revamp the feature - which allows users to organise accounts into categories of their choosing - to stop it being used for abusive reasons.

After checking her own Lists, she tweeted: ''So what I've learned is the 'lists' feature is mostly used for targeted harassment.

''Mine is like 99% insanely mean. Surely twitter can block certain words from being used in these lists? Holy s***.

''It would be cool to be able to opt out of being on lists. Seems simple and nice to be able to have some say. Please, @twitter? (sic)''

According to the site's Help Centre, users can report individual Twitter Lists and remove themselves from Lists, although opting out of the feature entirely isn't an option.

Chrissy also commented on the kind of Lists she has been added to, revealing the abusive language used on the platform.

She added: ''I'm a list of 'people to rob' 'people who need to die' and 'disgusting c**** (sic)''

Chrissy - who has more than 13 million followers on Twitter and more than 30 million followers on Instagram - recently revealed she has decided to step back from social media because she ''can't take'' dealing with some people anymore.

In response to a Twitter video showing a woman throwing her shopping on the floor of a supermarket after being asked to wear a face mask, Chrissy replied: ''I'm so tired of people, man. Why I started limiting my social media time. Went from 20 hours a day to 20 mins. All I can take. (sic)''

Earlier this year, the star explained how despite being open online, she checks her posts before airing her views because she isn't ''strong'' enough to deal with any ''backlash''.

She said: ''It's hard because now I do want to say certain things, but I have to think, 'Am I prepared to deal with the backlash?' I am the kind of person who reads everything and must know everything.

''I desperately still want to be liked, so sometimes it's better for me not to say it, just for my own mental health as I am not as strong as people think.''