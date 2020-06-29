According to Chrissy Teigen, she is limiting her time on social media because she's ''tired of people''.
The 34-year-old model - who has more than 13 million followers on Twitter and more than 30 million followers on Instagram - has revealed she's decided to step back from social media because she ''can't take'' dealing with some people anymore.
In response to a Twitter video showing a woman throwing her shopping on the floor of a supermarket after being asked to wear a face mask, Chrissy replied: ''I'm so tired of people, man. Why I started limiting my social media time. Went from 20 hours a day to 20 mins. All I can take. (sic)''
Chrissy previously recommended the UK version of 'Love Island' to her followers as a suitable distraction amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The model - who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with husband John Legend - suggested watching the dating show could help to keep people occupied during the health crisis.
She quipped on Twitter: ''If anyone needs a break from anything, each season of love island has about 53,000 episodes (sic)''
The American star is a long-time fan of the show, but Chrissy previously confessed she needs subtitles to watch 'Love Island', as she struggles to understand the accents and slang used by the contestants.
Chrissy - who has been married to John since 2013 - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Not only do I need captions for Love Island UK, I need them to be bigger and I need to be able to play the show at half speed like a poscast. help @hulu I want to understand (sic)''
Chrissy subsequently asked her followers to explain one particular expression.
She said: ''What does pied off mean (sic)''
