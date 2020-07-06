Chrissy Teigen can't fathom why some social media users find the truth ''so hard to understand''.

The 34-year-old model has hit out at conspiracy theorists on Twitter, saying she can't understand why people question the authenticity of the photographs she posts online.

In response to one conspiracy theorist, Chrissy wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''It's from a series of photos I took on Instagram. What is with the need for conspiracy theories?? Why is the truth so hard to understand

''Sometimes I wanna go through the pics of all the qanon morons and make their same dumb*** arguments I see ALL day. ''oh is your kid wearing moon pajamas? as in the 7th moon of the golden pagoda AKA satan's favorite safe haven???????????????? (sic)''

Last month, Chrissy said she's limiting her time on social media because she's ''tired of people''.

The model - who has more than 13 million followers on Twitter and more than 30 million followers on Instagram - revealed she'd decided to step back from social media because she ''can't take'' dealing with some people anymore.

In response to a Twitter video showing a woman throwing her shopping on the floor of a supermarket after being asked to wear a face mask, Chrissy replied: ''I'm so tired of people, man. Why I started limiting my social media time. Went from 20 hours a day to 20 mins. All I can take. (sic)''

Prior to that, Chrissy recommended the UK version of 'Love Island' to her followers as a suitable distraction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The American star - who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with husband John Legend - quipped on Twitter: ''If anyone needs a break from anything, each season of love island has about 53,000 episodes (sic)''