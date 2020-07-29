Chrissy Teigen is considering getting a nose ring.

The Sports Illustrated model took to social media to ask her fans if they thought she was too ''old'' to get the facial piercing.

She wrote to her followers online: ''Am I too old for a little diamond on my nose? You don't have to tell me I'm not old! I know I'm not olllllld but you know what I'm saying. Please be honest lol. (sic)''

And as well as her fans giving her advice, Kerry Washington also offered her opinion to Chrissy after wearing one for her show 'Little Fires Everywhere'.

She wrote: ''I got to wear a fake one everyday while shooting @LittleFiresHulu and it was soooooooo hard to say goodbye. I LOVED it (sic)''

Chrissy then replied to reveal her pal got one instead: ''I can absoluuuuutely see you with a real one! I had my friend get one to get over my itch. (sic)''

And Chrissy recently revealed she is currently making another consideration, after she revealed she is thinking about breast reduction surgery.

The 34-year-old model underwent surgery last month to have her breast implants removed after getting tired of her large chest, and has now said she's still not satisfied with the size of her breasts, and is considering having surgery to make them smaller still.

The topic came up when Chrissy gave fans a look at her outfit of the day, as she lamented that her top didn't fit properly because her chest is too big.

She said in a video posted to her Instagram Story: ''This is supposed to go over each t****, but my boobs are too low. And yes, they are still huge. I think I honestly will do it again and have them make them smaller. I did not expect that they would still be this large.''