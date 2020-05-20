Chrissy Teigen once bought a Celine bag just so she could use a department store toilet.

The 34-year-old model and TV presenter admitted she made the pricey purchase at Barney's because she didn't want to feel guilty about using the restroom.

A fan told Chrissy on Twitter: ''One time I saw you at barneys and you bought a Celine bag so you wouldn't feel guilty about asking to use the bathroom. I knew I loved you before but that solidified it (sic).''

Chrissy replied: ''Wowowowow anyone that knows me knows this is very true all too often.''

A friend jumped in and reminded Chrissy of the time the star bought a staggering five wedding dresses because she felt bad about trying them on and not purchasing.

The pal wrote: ''Sort of like that time you bought like 5 wedding dresses you knew you would never actually wear because you felt guilty about 'just trying on dresses' which is precisely the point of TRYING ON wedding dresses I love you (sic).''

Chrissy replied, saying: ''THOSE WENT TO GREAT HOMES (sic).''

This comes after Chrissy recently told ''rich'' celebrities not to ask for freebies from her.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star is unimpressed by the number of requests she's had from famous faces for PR boxes from her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen range - which are typically given out to influential people to promote the products - when she knows they could easily afford to buy the collection themselves.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: ''Please don't ask for a box. My marketing budget is not infinite but my love for you is. Also I see some of u asking and you're literally rich (sic)''

The beauty - who has children Luna, four, and Miles, two, with husband John Legend - reassured her fans her message wasn't directed towards them and she'll be doing ''a ton of'' giveaways for them.

She wrote: ''[That note was] honestly just meant for my friends that are literally writing, saying, 'Uh mine hasn't gotten here yet.' That's 'cause I didn't send it to you. Just kidding...kind of.''