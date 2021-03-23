Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner are now business partners after announcing their upcoming cleaning self-care brand, Safely.
Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner have teamed up on a cleaning and self-care line called Safely.
The 35-year-old TV star and the 65-year-old momager have unveiled their new venture which they have partnered with Good American CEO and co-founder Emma Grede on.
The collection, which includes plant-based cleaning products such as hand cream, soap, hand sanitiser, and glass cleaner, launches via the GetSafely.com website on March 25.
According to a press release, the line is “dedicated to clean cleaning with natural aromatherapy scents.”
The close pals announced their new business in a hilarious ad on Instagram, in which they came up with a number of bad ideas to start a venture together before the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star suggested Safely.
Chrissy - who is married to singer John Legend - had put forward “pre-chewed spaghetti” and a “dog jet pack.”
However, she told Kris: “I want my own product line because, honestly, everyone has one already — I even have one."
Kris added in a post on Instagram: "SAFELY is here! I am so excited that @ChrissyTeigen asked me to join her on this new venture just in time for spring. You’re going to love our @getsafely cleaning products!! Everything is plant-powered, scented with aromatherapy oils, and safe to use every day around your family. Safely launches this Thursday on GetSafely.com!! (sic)"
Keeping it in the family, Good American was co-founded by the Kardashian/Jenner matriarch's 36-year-old daughter Khloe Kardashian.
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.