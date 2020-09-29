Chrissy Teigen and her baby are ''completely fine'' after she underwent two blood transfusions.

The 34-year-old model - who is pregnant with her third child - had revealed she was going to hospital for the procedure this week, and she has given her social media followers an update.

She wrote on Instagram: ''hello from hospital. about to have my second blood transfusion which truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is.

''It's an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there.

''Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking... cooking... playing with the other buttbutts. (sic)''

The pregnant star - who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with husband John Legend - also took to her Instagram Stories to keep her fans up to date and offer more of an explanation about her condition.

She said: ''We all know I've been on bed rest for a few weeks and that's like super serious bed rest. I get up to pee and take baths twice a week, no showering, just as little as possible.

''But I was always, always bleeding. I'm about halfway through pregnancy and the blood has been going on for about a month, maybe a little bit less than a month.

''We're talking about more than your period girls, it's definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot but it's usually fine.

''Mine was a lot. Every time I go to the bathroom it would be blood, and honestly just laying there there would be blood.''

Chrissy also revealed her baby is doing well, and described her body as the ''s********'' house.

She added: ''In the simplest of terms we can say my placenta is really, really weak, So I feel really good and the baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles.

''He moves so much, so much earlier than they ever did. I'm so excited for him, he's the strongest little dude. He's the strongest coolest dude in the s******** house.

''So his house is like falling apart. It didn't have a good foundation to begin with, he didn't have the strongest chance at the very, very beginning so all we're doing now is trying to make sure he has a lot of fluid around him and I'm resting as much as possible.''