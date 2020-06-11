Chrissy Teigen has had her breast implants removed.

The 'Cravings' author revealed in May she was set to undergo surgery to have her implants removed because she was ''over'' having a large chest, and on Thursday (11.06.20) the star announced she has gone under the knife for the successful procedure.

Chrissy posted a picture of a note her four-year-old daughter Luna had written for her, which read: ''BYE BOOBIES.

''Have fun puncing your boobies out

''Love Luna (sic)''

And alongside the images, the 34-year-old model wrote: ''Surgery went perfectly! So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least (sic)''

Chrissy - who has Luna and two-year-old Miles with her husband John Legend - previously revealed she wanted to get her implants removed after getting them done when she was 20, because she wanted to return to having ''pure fat'' breasts.

She wrote on social media in May: ''Hi hi! So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I'm getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I'll just say it here: I'm getting my boobs out! They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it. I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don't worry about me! All good. I'll still have boobs, they'll just be pure fat. Which is all a t*t is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat. (sic)''

Chrissy also spoke about her implants in March, as she explained she underwent the augmentation in order to make her assets more ''perky''.

She admitted: ''Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old. It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed ... I kept them the same cup size. I just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer. I had a quarter 'teardrop' cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift. I think you're supposed to replace [implants] every ten years. But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, 'This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'''