Chrissy Teigen made a quip about her busty Tony Awards outfit.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star took to Instagram to show off her plunging silver Ulyana Sergeenko gown - complete with statement pink sleeves - which she wore on the red carpet alongside her husband John Legend at the awards show at New York's Winter Garden Theatre on Sunday (26.09.21), and she joked about her ample assets.

The 35-year-old beauty captioned a clip of her showing off her eye-popping ensemble: "broaDDway, hunny!!!! (sic)"

The mother-of-two - who has Luna, five, and Miles, three, with the 'All of Me' hitmaker - also captioned a series of backstage snaps of the pair: "Merm and derd!! (sic)"

Chrissy then added three more pictures with her spouse as he wasn't a fan of those she had already posted.

Sharing further snaps of herself and the 42-year-old singer in his classic tuxedo, she added: "Ok last three because john didn’t like the others like anyone is even looking at him !!! (sic)"

John performed on the night, paying tribute to the 'Ain't Too Proud' musical about The Temptations.

Meanwhile, the 'Chrissy's Court' star previously revealed she had a boob job when she was 20.

The TV personality confirmed she went under the knife to make her assets more "perky" and though she'd like to have the implants removed now, she's worried about dying on the operating table.

She admitted: "Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old. It was more for a swimsuit thing.

"I thought, if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed...

"I kept them the same cup size. I just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer. I had a quarter 'teardrop' cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift.

"I think you're supposed to replace [implants] every ten years. But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, 'This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'"