Artist:
Song title: La vita nuova
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Christine And The Queens has truly outdone herself this time with the release of her new EP (and accompanying short film) 'La Vita Nuova'. It's a multi-lingual epic with lyrics in French, Italian and English, and the video sees Chris performing some mesmorising choreography at the Palais Garnier opera house in the story she tells about an unhealthy infatuation with a demonic Faun.

