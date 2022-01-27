Christina Ricci’s ‘Monstrous’ is set to get its world premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival.

The horror flick will make its international debut at the Scottish movie extravaganza in March, according to Variety.

The film sees the 41-year-old actress portray a domestic abuse victim - on the run with her seven-year-old son - who comes into contact with a fearsome monster living nearby.

The synopsis reads: “Laura (Christina Ricci), traumatised by an abusive relationship, finally runs away from her former husband with her seven-year-old son Cody.

"But in their new, idyllic and remote sanctuary, they find they have another, bigger and more terrifying monster to deal with ... one that will test both their mental health issues to the limit.”

The motion picture is directed by Chris Sivertson - who made ‘All Cheerleaders Must Die’ - and is penned by ‘the Prophet’s Game’ writer Carol Chrest.

Other movies also set to make their international debut at the 18th annual iteration of the Scottish spectacle include ‘Skint’ by Peter Mullan and ‘Derry Girls’ creator Lisa McGee, and ‘Wake Up Punk’ by Joe Corre, the son of fashion designer Vivienne Westwood and late ‘Sex Pistols’ manager Malcolm McLaren.

‘Pictures from Iraq’ - which centres on war photographer David Pratt - and Karen Knox’s debut ‘Adult Adoption’ will also appear at the festival, which is scheduled to run from March 2nd to 13th.

The festival will be opened by ‘The Outfit’, which stars Mark Rylance, and will be closed by director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic and executive producer’s Martin Scorsese ‘Murina’.

A sneak peak of the sixth season of ‘Outlander’ is also included, along with an event, titled ‘In Conversation', with the ‘Veep’ and ‘In the Thick of It’ creator Armando Iannucci.