'Monstrous', a horror movie starring Christina Ricci as a domestic abuse survivor, will get world premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival.
Christina Ricci’s ‘Monstrous’ is set to get its world premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival.
The horror flick will make its international debut at the Scottish movie extravaganza in March, according to Variety.
The film sees the 41-year-old actress portray a domestic abuse victim - on the run with her seven-year-old son - who comes into contact with a fearsome monster living nearby.
The synopsis reads: “Laura (Christina Ricci), traumatised by an abusive relationship, finally runs away from her former husband with her seven-year-old son Cody.
"But in their new, idyllic and remote sanctuary, they find they have another, bigger and more terrifying monster to deal with ... one that will test both their mental health issues to the limit.”
The motion picture is directed by Chris Sivertson - who made ‘All Cheerleaders Must Die’ - and is penned by ‘the Prophet’s Game’ writer Carol Chrest.
Other movies also set to make their international debut at the 18th annual iteration of the Scottish spectacle include ‘Skint’ by Peter Mullan and ‘Derry Girls’ creator Lisa McGee, and ‘Wake Up Punk’ by Joe Corre, the son of fashion designer Vivienne Westwood and late ‘Sex Pistols’ manager Malcolm McLaren.
‘Pictures from Iraq’ - which centres on war photographer David Pratt - and Karen Knox’s debut ‘Adult Adoption’ will also appear at the festival, which is scheduled to run from March 2nd to 13th.
The festival will be opened by ‘The Outfit’, which stars Mark Rylance, and will be closed by director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic and executive producer’s Martin Scorsese ‘Murina’.
A sneak peak of the sixth season of ‘Outlander’ is also included, along with an event, titled ‘In Conversation', with the ‘Veep’ and ‘In the Thick of It’ creator Armando Iannucci.
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
Ben is a young boy who, like any other kid his age, loves to spend...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
Guy de Maupassant's 1885 novel was first adapted for the cinema in 1919, and yet...
Georges Duroy is a French non-commissioned officer (NCO) who has just spent three months serving...
Kate and Humphrey are two wolves, they're both members of the same pack but from...
Thank God that Monster, the fictionalized story of serial killer Aileen Wuornos, wasn't made back...
From Academy Award-winner Irwin Winkler comes "Home of the Brave," the story of four American...
John Waters lives in two worlds: the trashy and aggressively weird neighborhoods of his native...
You can judge the current state of Woody Allen in the cinematic world by the...
Thank God that Monster, the fictionalized story of serial killer Aileen Wuornos, wasn't made back...
We're all different. But when someone's handicap makes their uniqueness especially noticeable, what is...
I'll be the first to admit I don't really remember the details of Washington Irving's...