Christina Perri is pregnant - six months after suffering a miscarriage.

The 'Jar of Hearts' hitmaker took to Instagram to announce the happy news she and her husband Paul Costabile are expecting their second child, a younger sibling for their two-year-old daughter Carmella.

Alongside a rainbow emoji, she wrote: ''carmella is gonna be a big sister!!! our rainbow baby is coming in january (sic)''

Whilst Paul wrote on his profile: ''Surprise !! Our little fam is growing ... New bambino/bambina coming January (sic)''

Christina previously shared the devastating news she had suffered a miscarriage and was left ''completely heartbroken'' after she sadly lost her baby 11 weeks into the pregnancy.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 33-year-old singer-songwriter wrote at the time: ''Today i had a miscarriage. Baby was 11 weeks old at the time. We are shocked & completely heartbroken. We were only 1 week away from sharing the news so i feel like it's also important to share this news too. I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame.

''I am so sad but not ashamed. I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, i see you and i love you. I am so sad but not discouraged. When the time feels right we will try again, but today, we mourn our little life lost. (sic)''

And the singer had previously opened about her battle with postpartum depression, which hit her ''the hardest'' when she stopped breastfeeding.

She explained: ''That got me the hardest when I stopped breastfeeding around Christmas. I was so sad and so dark. We're almost made to pretend it's not happening, like, 'It's fine. I've got this.'''