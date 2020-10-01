Christina Milian says lockdown has been a ''blessing in disguise'' for her and her family.

The 'Dip It Low' hitmaker - who has Violet, 10, with her ex-husband, The-Dream, and Isaiah, eight months, with her partner M. Pokora - has really enjoyed spending much needed ''uninterrupted'' time with her family.

She said: ''This time has been a blessing in disguise for us as a family. We've been able to spend quality time together like never before. Being able to have uninterrupted time with Matt and the kids has been incredible.''

And the 39-year-old singer hopes her new show will let other moms know they can do anything they want.

She added: ''I hope they realise that you can do it all if you put your mind to it. The show gives them a chance to follow me from home to work and everything in between. I take them along on new business and film endeavours, give them a glimpse into my motherhood journey, and we even take a look back on the early days of my career which was really fun and had its rollercoasters.''

Christina has decided to keep her son out of the spotlight, and it is a choice she is ''getting used to''.

She told E! News: ''It's a choice I am getting used to. But understandably so, in France, there are privacy laws that protect children and when I hear the word 'protect,' it instantly puts us as parents into protection mode. When the time feels right, we will feel happy to share. But honestly, minus the little tiny sliver the world hasn't seen of his face, he's still actively been in many moments of the show. Whether he's cooing through the background of a scene I'm shooting, or wants to be held while I'm shooting - I don't hold back. He's right there!''