Artist:
Song title: Reflection / Loyal Brave True Medley (From "Mulan")
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Soundtrack

Christina Aguilera unveils a stunning medley of famous 'Mulan' song 'Reflection' with new single 'Loyal Brave True' in a performance video ahead of the release of Disney's live action reboot. The movie is set to arrive on Disney+ (for a premium fee) on September 4th, with a theatrical release to be scheduled upon the re-opening of movie theatres.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Christina Aguilera - Reflection / Loyal...

Christina Aguilera, A Great Big World...

Christina Aguilera - Accelerate ft. Ty...

Emoji Movie

A Great Big World & Christina...

Christina Aguilera - Oh Mother (Back...

Christina Aguilera - Candyman (Live Sets...

Christina Aguilera But I Am A...

Christina Aguilera Ft. Brian McKnight -...

Burlesque