Christina Aguilera unveils a stunning medley of famous 'Mulan' song 'Reflection' with new single 'Loyal Brave True' in a performance video ahead of the release of Disney's live action reboot. The movie is set to arrive on Disney+ (for a premium fee) on September 4th, with a theatrical release to be scheduled upon the re-opening of movie theatres.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
