Christina Aguilera edited a photograph of her wearing a couture designer gown to read "F*** this I'm going to vote" ahead of the US presidential election.
Christina Aguilera turned her couture gown into a political statement ahead of the US presidential election on Tuesday (03.11.20).
The pop megastar took to Instagram to post an old photograph of herself wearing a light pink gown from the Viktor & Rolf Spring 2019 Haute Couture collection and had the dress edited to feature the slogan: “F*** this I’m going to Vote.”
The ‘Fighter’ hitmaker - who has Summer, six, with fiance Matthew Rutler and Max, 12, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman - also posted a message to encourage her fellow Americans to make sure they had their say in the election and use their collective voices to "unite and push for positive and peaceful change for humanity”, as she called out President Donald Trump’s “behaviour”.
The 39-year-old singer captioned the post: "Now is a crucial time! Each one of us is held responsible for making a step toward change and using our voices. We’ve knocked down walls throughout history to be able to use our power and the time to use it is NOW!
"I think about my children and the world I want to see them grow up in. A world filled with love, tolerance, acceptance, and respect. This year has shattered my heart in so many ways. I’ve been horrified by the behavior we’ve been seeing — behavior that I wouldn’t even expect from my 6 year old.
"But I am still hopeful that we can unite and push for positive and peaceful change FOR HUMANITY. Let's create a better & more united future for us all! You can’t rely on someone else to do it. You have the power. You can make the change. (sic)”
