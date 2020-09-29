Christina Aguilera has ''clashed'' with her own anxieties at times.

The 'Fighter' hitmaker admits she can be ''hypercritical'' towards herself and she has always tried to ''push'' herself to be the best she can be.

She said: ''Be kind to yourself. We are all walking on the path of inner research, it is our work as human beings and each one follows a different path, so it makes no sense to make comparisons. 'Swim in your lane. If you waste time looking over your shoulder to see what others are doing, you lose sight of it,' is the best advice I've ever been given. Let's try to listen to the things that resonate within us. It takes time to get over the noise and really feel yourself. Let us allow ourselves to be what we are. I have often clashed with my anxieties and with being hypercritical towards myself, but I have never stopped looking for new ways to push myself further, without neglecting to protect myself.''

And the 39-year-old singer insists people need to ''get over'' the fact she won't be going on a diet as she is ''unique'' and ''pure'', even though the wider world and society may not deem her to be ''pretty or perfect''.

Speaking to L'Officiel Italia 2020's Fashion Issue, she added: ''I'm not going on a diet, get over it ... Each of us is an individual and people judge you based on your differences, on what makes you unique. You have to accept that beauty and to hell with everything else. True beauty for me is the ability to know you and project what you are in an unmistakable light. Not always pretty, far from perfect, but pure.''