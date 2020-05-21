Christina Aguilera is encouraging her fans to share their diary entries during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 39-year-old singer has started an online challenge titled ''#DiaryDares'', in which she wants to see people ''dig deep'' to write and share diary entries that detail ''current or past experiences''.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the 'Genie in a Bottle' hitmaker wrote: ''Today I'm starting #DiaryDares. Especially at this time, it's essential to dig deep, listen to ourselves, & create a ''safe space'' for one another....to share our current or past experiences (hardships or highlights), reflect on who we want to be, how we wish to live when we come out of this, and what we want to leave behind. (sic)''

Christina says she often writes in journals and finds it helps to keep her ''grounded and centred'', and now wants other people to feel the same.

She added: ''Diaries have always helped me do this. They keep me grounded and centered, and allow me to reflect and listen to my own voice- amongst all the noise of this business. Reviewing them, I am thankful to be able to look back on how my life has shaped me and how my journey has led me here. (sic)''

And the 'Beautiful' singer went on to tag her famous pals including Demi Lovato, Halle Berry and Alicia Keys to do the challenge next, as she dared people to ''be real'' and ''fearless''.

She wrote: ''With #DiaryDares, I am sharing with you some of my diaries and challenging all you guys, my friends and fam, as well as @ddlovato, @bethennyfrankel, @instadanjlevy, @lizzobeeating, @halleberry, @aliciakeys and @cleowade to post a diary entry from this time. Let's archive this time in history and establish a safe place to express, reflect, and share together. When you post, tag 6 more people to be brave and do the same. & Tag #DiaryDares so we can share together. ⠀

''I dare us to be real, fearless, take away the filters and be comfortable enough in our own individual beauty. I dare us to come together and share our feelings in a time that is uncertain - whether we may feel scared, lonely, and everything in between. I dare us to read each other's truths and support them. Lift each other up. I hope you join me. It's #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth and this kind of sharing is so important and cathartic. And we will feel better and be stronger because of it. (sic)''