Christie Brinkley is ''determined'' to lose her lockdown weight.

The supermodel put on ''a couple of pounds'' during the quarantine period, but she is keen to drop that weight as soon as she can.

Speaking to Extra, she said: ''I did put on a couple pounds. I dragged my Total Gym into my bedroom. Getting out and gardening is a lot of work ... We'll take the boat to a deserted beach and we'll do speed walks or running ... I'm determined to get back to my fighting shape.''

Meanwhile, Christie previously insisted she doesn't let criticism hold any ''power'' over her, as her age and experience has taught her that the opinions of strangers don't matter, as long as she has people around her who love her for who she is.

She said: ''Around 50, you start letting yourself off the hook, and you have a real awareness of priorities and what really matters. Others' opinions just don't have power over you anymore. The only opinions that really matter to you are those of the people you love.''

And the 'National Lampoon's Vacation' actress isn't worried about getting older, as she knows ageing is ''inevitable'', but she admits she is ''concerned'' about ''living up to the image'' of older women.

She added: ''When I started doing the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue [in 1979], I was very concerned about trying to live up to the image they projected of this hot body in a bathing suit. I'm kind of in the same situation with ageing. Ageing is inevitable. If I'm lucky, I'm going to be running around as an older woman with my hard-earned wrinkles. It's inevitable ... I honestly have had years in my life where I'd be like, 'Wait a minute, how old am I again?' I just don't think about it.''