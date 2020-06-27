Chrissie Hynde has slammed scantily-dressed feminists saying ''if you walk around looking like a sex worker you will probably be treated like one''.
The 68-year-old Pretenders singer says women will only be taken seriously as feminists if they dress more appropriately and added: ''if you walk around looking like a sex worker you will probably be treated like one''.
She told the Sun-Herald's Sunday Life magazine: ''How you dress and how you present yourself to the world is totally how people will treat you. All these so-called feminists who complain because people treat them like they're hookers? Well, put some clothes on! If you walk around looking like a sex worker you will probably be treated like one, and if you walk around in a nurse's uniform people will call you when they're sick. And if you walk around dressed like a roadie, like I do, people will leave you the f**k alone.''
Chrissie also lashed out at celebrity culture and Hollywood and called the Academy Awards ''b*****ks''.
She said: ''Maybe [celebrity culture] will f**k off and die. Now that would be fantastic. Hollywood is over; they make sh*t films, the Oscars are bollocks. If you want to see a good film, look at what the Japanese are doing. Having said that, a lot of my mates are working in Hollywood, but as far as being a dictatorship and charity epicentre, the celebrity culture that comes with it is cr*p. Nobody in their right mind even cares what those people are doing. For some it's fun and gossipy, but the emphasis on celebrity is grotesque and it comes back to how I got to my 'iconic' status - I stuck to myself.
''I'm like my music icon, Lemmy Kilmister from Motorhead. Until the day he died, he was always Lemmy. He never changed and I won't either. I never bought into celebrity culture and that's why I have survived.''
