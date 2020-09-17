Chrishell Stause has warned 'Selling Sunset' fans that The Oppenheim Group ''has split''.

The blonde beauty hinted a number of cast members on the show - which features real estate brokers selling luxury properties to affluent buyers - have walked away from the firm and admitted the next season of the programme will have ''a lot to pick up on''.

After season three aired, it was claimed Brett Oppenheim had left to establish a rival brokerage and Chrishell confirmed there has been ''some splintering''.

Speaking on 'Good Morning Britain', she said: ''Some people have left, the brokerage has split, if the cameras picked up now, there's a lot to pick up on.

''Season 4, they haven't announced anything officially, but I think we'll hear something very soon.''

Chrishell compared the cast to a ''dysfunctional family'' and admitted they don't always all get along.

She added: ''I have to say, a lot of us get along so well, it's like a dysfunctional family. There is some splintering happening in the group but that's real life.

''I'm not going to sugar coat it. We're not all friends, we don't all get along. But we try to.

The 39-year-old actress is currently competing on 'Dancing with the Stars' but she isn't confident in her abilities.

She said: ''Oh yeah, now I'm dancing - I've got pro dancers teaching me dance moves every day, I definitely don't have anything to complain about.

''I can't say I'm very good at it but I'm having a lot of fun trying.''

And even though there's no live audience on the show because of social distancing guidelines, it made no difference to Chrishell's nerves.

She said: ''I have to say, I was still wracked with nerves even without an audience.

''I'm hoping that's going to subside a little bit... it still felt very nerve-wracking. That being said, I think the audience would make you feel better because they're really cheering for you!''