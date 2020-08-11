Chrishell Stause has urged her fans not to ''bully'' her estranged husband Justin Hartley amid their ongoing divorce.

The 39-year-old beauty and the 'This Is Us' star split in November last year, and the details of their breakup hit headlines last week when a new episode of Chrishell's Netflix reality show 'Selling Sunset' aired, in which she claimed Justin told her he had filed for divorce over text.

Chrishell also said Justin told her they were getting divorced just 45 minutes before the news went public, and her claims have caused several of her fans to take to social media to publicly slam the 43-year-old actor.

But now, Chrishell has told fans to stop with the ''vitriol'', which has also been directed toward her co-stars Christine Quinn and Davina Potratz, who questioned the real reasons for the divorce during the episode.

She wrote on Twitter: ''I SO appreciate all the love you guys have given for #SellingSunset wow!

''That being said, some of you are attacking a certain person in defending me. I appreciate the sentiment because certain things made me mad too. But I hate feeling like someone is getting bullied

''Want to help empower women and if my tweet has any say at all I just hope you can keep the passion but maybe minus the vitriol..? Love you guys SO much though and LOVE your enthusiam! (sic)''

The news comes after sources claimed Justin was ''irritated'' by Chrishell's decision to speak publicly about their relationship.

An insider said: ''Justin has not watched the episodes but has been alerted to what is said. He's irritated that she's airing their private information publicly and knows there is more to the story than is being told. His close friends and family know what really happened, as does Chrishell, so ultimately it's her choice of what is put out there.''

During the episode of 'Selling Sunset', Chrishell broke down in tears as she discussed the collapse of her marriage.

She told co-star Mary Fitzgerald: ''I found out because he text[ed] me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.''

The blonde beauty also slammed Justin for making an ''impulsive'' decision about the future of their relationship, and claimed she didn't have time to prepare from the onslaught of questions from their fans who ''want answers''.

She added: ''Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers, and I f****** want answers. I know people are saying we were only married two years, but it's like, we were together for six years. ... In a fight, that's his go-to, you know? Like, 'I'm out, I'm out.' I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always just thought, you know, that's just an issue that we work through it.

''If that's really what you wanted, there are better ways to go about [it]. I talked to him right after because I thought that must be a joke, but that was kind of the end of the communication. What am I supposed to say? What do you say after that? It's like, now I have to find a place to live. Now I have to scramble and figure this out, you know?''