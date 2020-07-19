Chrishell Stause's mother has died.

The 38-year-old actress has revealed her mother has tragically passed away following a battle with lung cancer, just over one year after her father also died from cancer in April 2019.

Posting a series of pictures of her mother on Instagram, Chrishell wrote: ''In disbelief that you are gone. Feeling just about every emotion, but I find comfort knowing Dad is up there taking care of you and showing you the ropes like only he could. Absolutely heartbreaking watching you take your last labored breath, but there is a peace knowing you two are together again, free from the pain that plagued your time here. A free spirit and rebel till the very end. My beautiful Mom, in your own words #F***Cancer (sic)''

The 'Selling Sunset' star also took a moment to thank the staff at the hospice where her mother had been staying.

She added: ''Our family would like to thank the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center and especially Debbie and Pam who helped lovingly assist our Mom to the other side. Your kindness and care in this time will never be forgotten. (sic)''

Chrishell opened up about her mother's cancer diagnosis in February, just two months after she split from her estranged husband Justin Hartley.

She wrote on social media at the time: ''I just found out today is #worldcancerday eerily on the same day I found out my mom has 1 to 2 months to live from the same lung cancer that took my dad on Easter. I can't make sense of what life is teaching me yet, but my heart is with every person fighting this horrible disease and every person that it robbed a loved one from. (sic)''