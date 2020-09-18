Chrishell Stause is ''looking forward'' to finding love again.

The 39-year-old star split from her estranged husband Justin Hartley in November last year, and Chrishell was struck by tragedy this July when her mother passed away following a battle with lung cancer.

Sources have now said the 'Selling Sunset' star is ready to get back on her feet after a ''rollercoaster'' year, and is ready to start looking for love with a new man now that she's single.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''The past year or so has been a real rollercoaster for Chrishell. Losing Justin and her mom were devastating blows. She was knocked sideways for a while by both these setbacks.

''[She is] looking forward to finding love again someday.''

The news comes after Chrishell herself said she was ''excited to mingle'' and meet new people, but hasn't been able to do so just yet because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: ''I'm completely single and because of COVID, I haven't done much mingling. I'm excited to mingle.''

The beauty also revealed she's received some flirty DMs on social media, and hinted that some of her potential suitors are celebrities.

She added: ''I have to say I have had a few [DMs], yes. Yeah it's been - I don't know how to answer that, I feel so weird. But yes, that has been a nice surprise. There's a few [people you might now], but I'm not going to tell you who.''

And whilst she's flattered by the messages, Chrishell says she hasn't followed up any date offers yet.

She explained: ''[I've responded] in a polite way, [but] I haven't taken the next step, no.''

Meanwhile, Chrishell recently claimed she found out Justin, 43, was filing for divorce just 45 minutes before the news went public, and insisted the 'This Is Us' star told her over text message.

She said: ''I found out because he text[ed] me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.''