Chrishell Stause has frozen her eggs.

The 39-year-old reality star has not yet had any children, and after recently splitting from her husband Justin Hartley, she has opted to freeze her eggs so that she can spend more time dating and finding the perfect man to start her family with.

She said: ''I have taken the steps to freeze my eggs. I'm going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there's not so much pressure.''

The 'Selling Sunset' star has admitted she had a ''different idea'' for where she would be at this stage of her life, and said she hopes motherhood is ''still a possibility'' for her in the future.

She added to People magazine: ''I definitely had a different idea for where I would be at this age and stage in my life. There's a family aspect that I'm missing that I hope is still a possibility for me.''

Meanwhile, Chrishell recently said she's ''excited to mingle'' with new people now that she's single again.

She said: ''I'm completely single and because of COVID, I haven't done much mingling. I'm excited to mingle.''

The beauty also revealed she's received some flirty DMs on social media, and hinted that some of her potential suitors are celebrities.

She added: ''I have to say I have had a few [DMs], yes. Yeah it's been - I don't know how to answer that, I feel so weird. But yes, that has been a nice surprise. There's a few [people you might now], but I'm not going to tell you who.''

And whilst she's flattered by the messages, Chrishell says she hasn't followed up any date offers yet.

She explained: ''[I've responded] in a polite way, [but] I haven't taken the next step, no.''