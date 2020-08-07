Chrishell Stause has claimed Justin Hartley only told her he had filed for divorce ''45 minutes'' before the news was made public.

The 'This Is Us' actor filed for divorce from Chrishell in November 2019, and the 39-year-old beauty has now claimed he told her he had filed the paperwork via a text message that was sent just minutes before the ''world knew'' of their split.

In a new clip from Netflix reality series 'Selling Sunset', Chrishell told co-star Mary Fitzgerald through tears: ''I found out because he text[ed] me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.''

Chrishell slammed Justin, 42, for making an ''impulsive'' decision about the future of their relationship, and claims she didn't have time to prepare from the onslaught of questions from their fans who ''want answers''.

She added: ''Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers, and I f****** want answers. I know people are saying we were only married two years, but it's like, we were together for six years. ... In a fight, that's his go-to, you know? Like, 'I'm out, I'm out.' I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always just thought, you know, that's just an issue that we work through it.

''If that's really what you wanted, there are better ways to go about [it]. I talked to him right after because I thought that must be a joke, but that was kind of the end of the communication. What am I supposed to say? What do you say after that? It's like, now I have to find a place to live. Now I have to scramble and figure this out, you know?''

The blonde beauty also insisted she was just about to leave for work when she received the text from Justin, which turned her world upside down.

She said: ''When I found out, I was minutes before leaving the house for work, so I immediately just grabbed a few things and I just got out of there as fast as I could. I don't think I really knew where I was going or what I was gonna do, but I just had to leave ... It's so weird. Like, whose life am I living? I've never had an attorney in my life.''

When Justin filed for divorce, he cited irreconcilable differences for their split, and stated they had gone their separate ways on 8 July 2019, despite having been seen together on a number of occasions after that date.

And in Chrishell's response filing, she listed their date of separation as 22 November 2019 - the same day Justin submitted his petition for divorce.

Chrishell - who married Justin in October 2017 after three years of dating - is seeking spousal support, though in the actor's filing, he stated he didn't want to pay spousal support and also requested his former partner pay her own attorney fees.