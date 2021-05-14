Chris Rock is hopeful that 'Spiral: From the Book of Saw' leads to more installments of the horror franchise that he can feature in.
Chris Rock is already planning to make sequels to 'Spiral: From the Book of Saw'.
The 56-year-old star makes his debut in the 'Saw' franchise in the new flick and hopes that it can reinvigorate the series in a similar way to how the 'Creed' movies have done so with the 'Rocky' franchise.
Asked if he wanted to appear in more 'Saw' movies, Chris – who dreamt up the story for the new motion picture – told RadioTimes.com: "Yeah, I mean, I hope this movie is like 'Creed'. In the sense that 'Creed' is technically like 'Rocky 7'.
"So, hopefully there's more 'Spirals' and hopefully I'm in more 'Spirals'."
Chris is also hopeful that the movie is able to perform well in cinemas, which are beginning to reopen following the coronavirus crisis.
He said: "But, we'll see. We'll see if people like it. We'll see if people turn out. It's a weird weekend coming up, where we're going to be at theatres for the first time in a year. Yeah, man, it's a crazy time."
The 'Grown Ups' star previously revealed that the flick came about after a chance meeting with Lionsgate chief Jon Feltheimer at a wedding.
Chris recalled: "I was at a friend's wedding, and they introduced me to the head of Lionsgate. I was like, 'Lionsgate'? Oh, 'Saw'.' And they called me up. I was just poking fun at the Lionsgate about 'Saw'."
Rock was praised by director Darren Lynn Bousman for not letting the movie rely on "gore and violence" as a prop.
The filmmaker – who has helmed his fourth movie in the series - said: "I was a younger person, making [the earlier 'Saw' films]. Gore and violence was the gimmick, I think.
"Gore and violence is no longer a gimmick - it just serves the story. This is much more about character, tension and fear."
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
Both engaging and eye-opening, this spirited documentary recounts an outrageous story with humour and honesty,...
There was nothing remotely notable about 2010's Grown Ups, and now we have a sequel...
Instead of developing the characters or situations for comedy gold, the filmmakers instead just crank...
French beauty Marion and radio presenter Mingus have a wonderfully healthy relationship at home with...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
Delpy follows her wonderful 2007 comedy 2 Days in Paris with a sequel that perhaps...
After escaping to Africa from Madagascar, Alex the lion; Gloria the hippo; Melman the giraffe...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
If you've seen Frank Oz's 2007 British comedy, it feels rather pointless to watch this...
Death often brings a family together and this story is no exception. Aaron and his...
Watch the trailer for Chris Rock: Kill The MessengerChris Rock's Kill The Messenger is a...