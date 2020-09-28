Chris Rock wanted to get Cardi B her own comedy show because he believes she is ''one of the funniest people''.
The 55-year-old comedian came across a YouTube video of the 'WAP' singer before she found fame and pitched it to a major television network because he believes she is ''one of the funniest people''.
Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he said: ''Cardi B, I saw on some YouTube thing, my kids showed me this Cardi B girl. She didn't have a record out or anything, I was like, 'OK we should do a show with her.' I'm not even gonna say what network. We went, me, Cardi B and her management, to get a show going and it just never happened. She told me about her rap at the time, I was like, 'Yeah yeah that's good. Anyway, you're a comedy star!' Like, in the standings right now, who are the funniest people in the world? Cardi's right up there. She's neck and neck with Bill Burr. She's good, man.''
Meanwhile, Chris previously revealed he has Non-Verbal Learning Disorder (NVLD), and whilst he said his learning disorder is great for comedy and writing jokes but not ''one-on-one relationships''.
He explained: ''And all I understand are the words. By the way, all of those things are really great for writing jokes - they're just not great for one-on-one relationships. And I'd always just chalked it up to being famous.
''Any time someone would respond to me in a negative way, I'd think, 'Whatever, they're responding to something that has to do with who they think I am.' Now, I'm realising it was me. A lot of it was me.''
