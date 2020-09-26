Chris Rock underwent a gruelling ''nine hours of tests'' to uncover his Nonverbal Learning Disorder (NVLD).
Chris Rock underwent ''nine hours of tests'' to uncover his Nonverbal Learning Disorder (NVLD).
The 55-year-old comedian recently revealed he has been diagnosed with the learning disorder - which makes it difficult to understand nonverbal signals made in conservations - and has now said he had to sit through ''a battery of tests'' before doctors could confidently diagnose him.
He said: ''[I took] a battery of tests, like nine hours of tests. They came back and said, 'You don't have Asperger's, but you have something very close to it, and it's called NVLD, Nonverbal Learning Disorder.
''One of the things is, I have a hard time picking up social cues. Like when I talk to people, I hear the words, but if you're mad at me, if you're feeling a certain way, I might have a hard time picking that up.''
Chris also explained that receiving the diagnosis has helped him ''relax'', as he used to suffer with anxiety because he knew something was wrong with him but couldn't pinpoint what it was.
Speaking during an appearance on 'The View', he added: ''I used to have a squirrel-like energy ... you can't sneak up on a squirrel, it's always alert, he's scared all the time. And that's gone. I'm much more relaxed now.''
Meanwhile, the 'Grown Ups' star detailed his diagnosis last week, when he said his learning disorder is great for comedy and writing jokes but not ''one-on-one relationships''.
He explained: ''And all I understand are the words. By the way, all of those things are really great for writing jokes - they're just not great for one-on-one relationships. And I'd always just chalked it up to being famous.
''Any time someone would respond to me in a negative way, I'd think, 'Whatever, they're responding to something that has to do with who they think I am.' Now, I'm realising it was me. A lot of it was me.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
Both engaging and eye-opening, this spirited documentary recounts an outrageous story with humour and honesty,...
There was nothing remotely notable about 2010's Grown Ups, and now we have a sequel...
Instead of developing the characters or situations for comedy gold, the filmmakers instead just crank...
French beauty Marion and radio presenter Mingus have a wonderfully healthy relationship at home with...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
Delpy follows her wonderful 2007 comedy 2 Days in Paris with a sequel that perhaps...
After escaping to Africa from Madagascar, Alex the lion; Gloria the hippo; Melman the giraffe...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
If you've seen Frank Oz's 2007 British comedy, it feels rather pointless to watch this...
Death often brings a family together and this story is no exception. Aaron and his...
Watch the trailer for Chris Rock: Kill The MessengerChris Rock's Kill The Messenger is a...