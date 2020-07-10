Universal have claimed reports that production on 'Jurassic World: Dominion' has been halted due to crew members testing positive for coronavirus are ''categorically untrue''.
Universal have denied rumours that production on 'Jurassic World: Dominion' has been shut down after positive coronavirus tests.
It had been reported that the project at Pinewood Studios had stalled once again after several crew members had tested positive for COVID-19 but Universal have said that the claims are ''categorically untrue''.
The studio told Comicbook.com: ''Any reports indicating that Jurassic World: Dominion has halted production are categorically untrue.
''The production is headed into its fifth day of shooting tomorrow, and we're thrilled to be back in front of the camera on this incredible project.''
The flick, which stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, is set to be one of the first major blockbusters to resume filming after the industry ground to a halt as a result of the global pandemic, but it had been claimed the film had been derailed once again by the virus.
A source told The Sun newspaper: ''This was the last thing anyone expected so soon.
''Everyone was excited about getting things back up and running on set but this has totally derailed that.
''There are millions and millions of pounds at stake here. Nobody wants more long delays.''
The motion picture is being directed by Colin Trevorrow, who recently claimed that lockdown had benefited the movie as it allowed the crew to complete post-production on early scenes.
The 43-year-old filmmaker told Empire magazine: ''For many of us, 'Dominion' was already the biggest creative challenge of our lives, before the lockdown.
''The shooting schedule really worked to our advantage - the first four weeks we put to film were mostly sequences with dinosaurs in them. So that allowed us to get a head start on VFX and workshop some of the newer elements without the pressure of a looming deadline.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
With studios afraid of anything new or original, it's not surprising that the dinosaurs are...