Chris Pratt was concerned Katherine Schwarzenegger had a laughing ''issue'' when they went on their first date.
The 'Jurassic World: Dominion' star is now married to the 30-year-old author, but says when they first met he was worried she had a ''thing going on'' that caused her to laugh too much, because she spent their whole date giggling.
He said: ''The first time we started dating, the first few days she was laughing so much, like, I was like, 'God, I'm really killing it.' Then she was really laughing. I was like, 'Uh oh, oh no. Does she have an issue? She's got a thing going on. This is why she's single.' I thought she was like the Joker.''
Chris soon realised Katherine was laughing because she genuinely thought he was funny, which he says came as a ''nice'' surprise.
He added during a conversation with Rob Lowe for his new 'Literally!' podcast: ''It turns out she doesn't have that issue. She just thought I was funny and it was really nice. For me, it really works because I'm always trying to make people laugh and so, she likes to laugh, I make her laugh, it's a good fit.''
Chris' comments come after Katherine - who is pregnant with the couple's first child - recently gushed over her spouse in a social media post to mark his 41st birthday and Father's Day (21.06.20).
Speaking about Chris - who is already father to seven-year-old son Jack from his marriage to Anna Faris - she wrote: ''Happy birthday and Father's Day to my wonderful, loving, exceptional husband. What an amazing year you've had and I know this year will be filled with more fun, adventure and love.
''I thank God every day for you. blessed to live life with you, watch you grow, and one of the greatest gifts has been watching you be the most loving and fun father. I wish you all the joy and happiness in the world on your birthday and every day. Happy birthday my love! (sic)''
