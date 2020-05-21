Chris Pratt accidentally deleted 51,000 emails whilst trying to declutter his inbox.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star revealed he has a staggering 35,944 unread emails sitting in his mailbox on his phone, and later confessed to having accidentally deleted them all - plus several thousand read emails - whilst trying to sort through them.

On his Instagram Story, he said: ''Yesterday my son [Jack] was playing with my phone and he gasped in shock, looking at the number of unread emails that I had, it's a lot, it's a lot. I get it! I know. It's mostly junk, see what I do is I sign up for everything. I'm one of those idiots who will do like an IQ test [online] that requires putting in your email address.''

Chris, 40, promised to shave the notifications down to zero by opening and reading 1,000 a day, but soon followed up his post with bad news.

He added: ''Trying not to panic. I think I just tried something to delete anything unread and it just deleted them. So now I'm like, 'Oh no. I needed to read them. But I don't know where they went.'

''So if I owe you an email, you might want to follow up on that. Resubmit, perhaps, the email and then I'll read it. It may have just gotten deleted.''

The 'Jurassic World' actor - who has Jack, seven, with his ex-wife Anna Faris and is will soon become a father for a second time when his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger gives birth to their first child - then realised it wasn't just the thousands of unread emails that had been wiped from his inbox.

In another update, he said: ''Fifty-one thousand messages are in the trash. Oh f**k. What did I do? It's just deleting them all. All my emails. Oh my God. This could be a real nightmare.''

On the plus side, Chris says he's now looking at his clean inbox as a ''fresh start''.