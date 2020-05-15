Chris Pratt says Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy cravings have been ''tough'' for both of them as she is addicted to the unusual combination of pickles and ice cream.
Chris Pratt says Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy cravings have been ''tough''.
The 30-year-old author is expecting her first child with her husband and he has revealed her current addiction to pickles and ice cream is ''tough'' on both of them.
Speaking to Extra, he said: ''It's been tough. Pickles and ice cream ... I never thought I would like 'em ... Can I be honest with you? I found myself complaining the other day about a little bit of low back and hip pain and how in quarantine I've gained a little weight ... and she just looked at me sweetly. I was like ... 'Oh, right, right, I don't really get to complain about that to you right now, do I?'''
Meanwhile, Katherine and Chris Pratt are said to be ''so happy'' to be expecting their first child together.
A source said: ''Chris and Katherine are so happy. They wanted to enjoy this time privately for as long as possible, but now that Katherine is showing more, they're excited to share the news with everyone.''
The news came after Chris admitted his wife will make ''a great mum one day''.
The 40-year-old actor said: ''She has changed my life for the better in so many ways. My heart, my soul, my son I feel are all so safe with her. She's a great step mum. She's, God willing, going to be a great mum one day. She's got great parents, great siblings, she fills in all my many deficits. My nickname on these press tours is Yard Sale because I'm such a scatterbrain. And she doesn't mind helping me with that stuff. It's a good match.''
Katherine's father Arnold Schwarzenegger has also spoke about the prospect of his daughter starting a family with Chris - whom she married in June 2019 - as he said he is ''looking forward'' to becoming a grandfather, but isn't ''pushing'' the pair to have kids.
He explained: ''I don't push it because I know it's going to happen eventually. It's up to Chris and her when they want to do that but I'm looking forward it to, yes.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
With studios afraid of anything new or original, it's not surprising that the dinosaurs are...