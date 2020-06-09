Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's baby is due ''soon''.

The 30-year-old author is currently expecting her first child with the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star - who already has seven-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris - and sources have now said the couple are preparing to welcome their new arrival, as they also mark their first wedding anniversary on Monday (08.06.20).

An insider said: ''Chris and Katherine have had an incredible first year of marriage. The couple plans to celebrate their first wedding anniversary today with something small as their baby is set to arrive soon.''

The couple have been spending more time together amid the coronavirus pandemic, and are glad to have had the extra time to ''relax and prepare'' for their imminent arrival.

The source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Chris and Katherine are thankful for their alone time recently as it has allowed them to enjoy the pregnancy together, giving them a forced sense of time to relax and prepare. They know their baby is coming soon and can't wait to welcome their new addition.''

Meanwhile, Katherine's father Arnold Schwarzenegger recently admitted he can't wait to become a grandfather, as he also hinted his daughter is due to give birth ''this summer''.

He said: ''Yeah, can you believe that? I mean, that is really exciting news that Katherine now, you know be pregnant and have a baby - I don't know when exactly. Sometime this summer. And, inevitably, I'm really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he, and have some fun.''

Katherine was first rumoured to be pregnant in April, and sources at the time claimed she and Chris, 40, had kept the news private at first in order to ''enjoy this time'' for themselves.

An insider said: ''Chris and Katherine are so happy. They wanted to enjoy this time privately for as long as possible, but now that Katherine is showing more, they're excited to share the news with everyone.''