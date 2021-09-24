Chris Pratt and Charlie Day are to voice Italian plumbers Mario and Luigi in in Nintendo's forthcoming 'Super Mario Bros' film.
Chris Pratt is to voice Mario in the new 'Super Mario Bros' movie.
The US actor will lend his vocals to the part of the iconic Italian plumber in Nintendo's forthcoming film - based on the legendary video game series - and Charlie Day will star as Mario's brother Luigi.
Anya Taylor-Joy has been cast as Princess Peach, and villain Bowser will be voiced by Jack Black.
Other big names who will lend their vocals to animated parts include Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.
Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic will direct the movie, and Matthew Fogel has penned the script.
Announcing the cast at streaming event Nintendo Direct, producer Chris Meledandri said: "Mario and Luigi are two of the most beloved heroes in all of popular culture, and we are honoured to have the unique opportunity to work so closely with Shigeru Miyamoto and the widely imaginative team at Nintendo to bring these characters to life in an animated movie, unlike any film Illumination has made to date."
Fellow producer Shigeru Miyamoto added: "We are collaborating with Chris and his experienced team to not just create a character licensed film, but a new piece of entertainment which brings Super Mario Bros. to life on the screen, and allows everyone to enjoy whether or not they know about the game.
"The production so far is constructive and going very well, and both parties are learning a lot from each other.
"We humbly ask that fans wait just a little longer for the premiere, and we hope they look forward to seeing the unique characters from Super Mario Bros. on the big screen."
Mario and Luigi became global icons following the launch of their own video game series on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1985.
Since the first 'Super Mario' game was released there have been numerous follow-ups across all of Nintendo's consoles, requiring players to guide Mario on his quest to rescue Princess Peach.
In 1993, the video game was adapted into a live-action movie starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo.
However, the film was slated by critics and bombed at the box office after its release.
Despite this, the movie has since gained a large cult following and a fan-made sequel comic was created.
