Chris Pratt has landed a new voice acting gig as the most famous cat, Garfield.
Chris Pratt is set to voice Garfield in an upcoming animated movie.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 42-year-old actor is set to portray the lazy, lasagne-loving tabby in an upcoming feature by Sony Pictures.
The script comes from 'Finding Nemo' scribe David Reynolds and he's reuniting with his 'The Emperor's New Groove' colleague, Mark Dindal, who is directing the flick.
Cartoonist Jim Davis created the loveable ginger cat for a comic in 1978 and Garfield was joined by owner Jon Arbuckle and his pet dog Odie.
The mischievous kitty made its big-screen debut in the live-action/animated 2004 film 'Garfield', which got a sequel, 'Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties', two years later.
Chris is no stranger to voice acting, having already voiced Barley Lightfoot in Disney Pixar's 'Onward' and Emmett in 'The Lego Movie'.
And it was recently announced that the 'Jurassic Park' star is set to voice Mario in the new 'Super Mario Bros' movie.
The US actor will take on the part of the iconic Italian plumber in Nintendo's forthcoming film - based on the legendary video game series - and Charlie Day will star as Mario's brother Luigi.
Anya Taylor-Joy has been cast as Princess Peach, and villain Bowser will be voiced by Jack Black.
Other big names who will lend their voices to animated parts include Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.
Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic will direct the movie, and Matthew Fogel has penned the script.
Announcing the cast at streaming event Nintendo Direct, producer Chris Meledandri said in September: "Mario and Luigi are two of the most beloved heroes in all of popular culture, and we are honoured to have the unique opportunity to work so closely with Shigeru Miyamoto and the widely imaginative team at Nintendo to bring these characters to life in an animated movie, unlike any film Illumination has made to date."
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
Exposing some of the sickest songs of the iconic rock band's career.
Where does Billie place among the Bond theme greats?
On the 8th October 1980 Talking Heads released not only one of their most significant albums but also one of the most significant albums of the last...
She’s set to become the youngest to ever headline Glastonbury.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
With studios afraid of anything new or original, it's not surprising that the dinosaurs are...