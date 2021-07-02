Chris Pratt's desire to do something "original" was one of the key reasons for him starring in 'The Tomorrow War'.
Chris Pratt wanted to do something "original" with 'The Tomorrow War' rather than going back to an existing fracnhise.
The 42-year-old actor stars in the sci-fi action film as science teacher Dan Forester and was excited to star in a fresh movie.
Chris – who serves as an executive producer on the flick – told The Hollywood Reporter: "I was looking to do something original – the trouble with doing something original is oftentimes they're smaller budgets because the studio doesn't want to take a risk on something that doesn't have reach like a Marvel movie or a 'Jurassic World' movie or something based on a toy – my bread and butter.
"But this script was so good, it had everything and it was also big. I read it, and I read tons of stuff that's about aliens and time travel and soldiers and most of it sucks, and then I read this and was like, 'Oh my god, this is freaking great, let's set it up.'
"And we set it up and got to make it. How lucky am I that I get something made that probably wouldn't have been made without me?"
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor explained that he dived "head-first" into his responsibilities as an executive producer.
Chris said: "It's been a while since I felt like I had so much to learn. On this one I sure did. I jumped in head-first. You've got to get in much earlier, stay much longer, be responsible for creative decisions outside of just your own performance; I loved it."
The film is being released on Amazon Prime as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and director Chris McKay feels privileged that the film will be seen across the globe.
He said: "We're in a world right now where (with) a big original sci-fi movie, there's a bunch of known properties that are coming in for a landing in theatres weekend after weekend.
"To be able to be a filmmaker who can have a dialogue with audiences in 240 countries at one time... that's also a very exciting proposition and I feel very lucky."
