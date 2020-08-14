Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are in ''baby bliss'' since welcoming their first child together.

The happy couple welcomed daughter Lyla Marie into the world this month, and sources have said they feel ''blessed'' to be able to spend time together as a new family, with Chris - who already has seven-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris - reportedly praising Katherine as a ''natural'' mother.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''Katherine is doing super well and recovering well. She's in baby bliss and so grateful to be a mother - something she always wanted to be.

''They feel blessed to spend this time together and be a new family. Chris says Katherine is a natural and she hasn't missed a beat since they brought their baby girl home!''

Chris, 41, and 30-year-old Katherine - who married in June 2019 - confirmed the birth of their daughter earlier this week, just hours after Katherine's brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, was reported to have revealed the news.

In a message posted to Chris' Instagram account, they said: ''We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn't be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris.''

And it was later reported Chris' ex-wife Anna had sent the new parents a gift along with her well wishes.

One source said: ''Anna congratulated them and sent a gift. They are on good terms and have a nice relationship. She's happy for Jack to be a big brother and is very supportive.''

Anna, 43, has been supportive of the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star since their divorce in 2018, and said last year the pair are ''so good and respectful'' toward one another.

She said: ''We are so good and respectful towards each other, and I think that there is so much kindness and love. It is very difficult to be completely separate from somebody you have spent so much emotional investment with.''