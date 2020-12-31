Patty Jenkins can "breathe new life" into the 'Star Wars' franchise, according to Chris Pine.
Chris Pine thinks Patty Jenkins can "breathe new life" into the 'Star Wars' franchise.
The 49-year-old director has been hired to direct 'Rogue Squadron', an upcoming 'Star Wars' film, and Chris - who features in the 'Wonder Woman' franchise - is convinced she'll do a really good job.
The Hollywood star told Collider: "I had spoken to her about, not my involvement, but the story. She talked to me about it. It sounds really, really great. But I’m ecstatic for her, excited for what she’s about to embark on.
"If there’s anyone that can reimagine and breathe fresh, new life into it, it’s her."
Patty's latest movie, 'Wonder Woman 1984', was recently released via HBO Max in the US due to the coronavirus pandemic.
And Gal Gadot - who plays the titular character in the franchise - was pleased that people were able to enjoy the film in safety over the Christmas period.
She said: "Look, if you would have told me a year ago that that's gonna be the case, I would flip out and be super angry. But the truth of the matter is we just didn't have other better options.
"We felt like we were sitting on this movie for such a long time, we shot the movie in 2018, we started promoting the movie in 2019, we pushed the movie four times. We felt like the movie was so relevant to what's happening in the world right now that you come to a place at a certain time where you're like, 'OK, I just want people to watch the movie'.
"The idea of having people be able to watch the movie on a Christmas morning just warmed my heart."
