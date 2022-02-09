Chris Pine is set to make his directional debut.

The 41-year-old actor will star in and direct the upcoming flick 'Poolman', Deadline reports.

Hollywood legends Danny Devito, 77, and Annette Bening, 63, are also joining the 'Star Trek' star in the mystery-comedy as neighbours Jack and Diane.

The synopsis is as follows: "Poolman will centre on Darren Barrenman, a hapless dreamer and would-be philosopher who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block in sunny Los Angeles and crashing city council meetings with his neighbours Jack and Diane (DeVito, Bening).

"When Barrenman uncovers the greatest water heist in LA history since Chinatown he makes uneasy alliances with a beautiful and connected femme fatale while following every lead he can with corrupt city officials, burned out Hollywood types, and mysterious benefactors – all in the name of protecting his precious Los Angeles."

Production is being penciled in for June in Los Angeles.

Chris will next be seen in Olivia Wilde's upcoming psychological thriller, 'Don't Worry Darling', along with the likes of Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.

Meanwhile, the 'Outlaw King' star previously joked he’s the “underdog” when it comes to the debate over who is the best Hollywood Chris.

The movie star is part of a long-standing debate to decide who is the best Chris in Hollywood, which arose because of the high number of famous actors who share the moniker, including Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth.

And he quipped that he needs to either “change [his] name or really just step it up” to prevent himself from slipping down the ranks.

He said: "I feel like I’m the underdog right now so I’ll take all the support I can get. Those damn Chrises man, I just, it’s either change my name or really just step it up.”