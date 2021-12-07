Chris Martin has admitted there is still "quite a long way to go" to find a fully environmentally-friendly way to tour.

The 'My Universe' hitmakers will embark on a global stadium tour in 2022 in support of their ninth studio album, which they promise will be the most eco-friendly shows they've ever performed.

And the 44-year-old frontman has admitted that while they've come "quite a long way", with their upcoming jaunt set to be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, Chris told Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2 ahead of their Radio 2 In Concert gig tonight (07.12.21): "We've been working with some amazing brands to see how we can cut down as much of the environmental impact as possible.

"We still have quite a long way to go. But we've already come quite a long way."

The Grammy-winners have teamed up with direct air capture pioneers, Climeworks, to help ensure their ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’ will have, at minimum, a net-zero carbon footprint.

They said in a statement: “Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band. We’ve been planning this tour for years, and we’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together.

"At the same time, we’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis.

"So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward.

"We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn. It’s a work in progress and we’re really grateful for the help we’ve had so far.”

Meanwhile, Chris also teased that they will be performing their 2010 festive hit 'Christmas Lights' at the intimate London gig, but admitted it's difficult to remember the tricky piano chord.

He said: "Every year we have to remember how to play it.

"As we speak, I'm going to remember how to play the chord."

Listen to the full interview on BBC Radio 2 via BBC Sounds now.