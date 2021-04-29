Coldplay will release their new single, ‘Higher Power’, on May 7, after fans managed to decipher the the letter-like symbols posted on cryptic billboards around the world.
Coldplay will release their new single, ‘Higher Power’, on May 7.
The British band – comprised of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion – have teamed up with producer Max Martin for the upcoming track, which will be available from next week.
Confirming the news in a tweet, Coldplay said: “Higher Power is a song that arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020. It was produced by Max Martin who is a true wonder of the universe. It’s out on Friday 7 May.
“Love c, g, w & j
“https://coldplay.lnk.to/higherpower (sic)”
The announcement confirms fan rumours that have circulated since last week, when cryptic billboards around the world pointed to a mysterious website called alienradio.fm.
Fans managed to decipher the letter-like symbols to uncover the song title and release date, which have now been confirmed by the band.
‘Higher Power’ is available to pre-order and pre-save on streaming platforms now.
Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Coldplay’s new album is imminent, after Chris Martin and co trademarked the phrase 'Music Of The Spheres' and officially applied to use the name on music, merchandise, and more in the US.
A source said: "Chris and Co have been dropping hints for a while but now it’s finally getting off the ground. They’ve been busy working on new music during lockdown and it’ll all culminate in the record, which has the working title 'Music Of The Spheres'. Chris and the group have now officially trademarked the name ready for an album. It also includes merchandise and everything they’d need for a tour. It’s a really exciting time for everyone. There’s no doubt this project will also go straight to the top spot."
'Music Of The Spheres' was also printed in a book accompanying the vinyl version of Coldplay's 2019 album 'Everyday Life', along with “Coldplay, coming soon” in small print.
Why has pop-punk made a 2020s resurgence?
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...
The story of Belfast's "godfather of punk" is told with plenty of groovy style to...
Like most viewers of his documentary Mayor of the Sunset Strip, director George Hickenlooper (The...