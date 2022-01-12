Chris Martin wanted to start a band because of 'Back To The Future'.

The Coldplay frontman has opened up on how he was inspired by the 1985 time travel classic, and seeing Michael J. Fox's performance of 'Johnny B. Goode' in the movie was the spark he needed.

Appearing on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', he said: "That’s what made me want to be in a band, you know? That scene, yeah.

“I grew up in real farmland of England, before the internet. So any music on TV … The first thing I ever recorded was, there was a show called 'The A-Team'.

"And I had a cassette recorder and held it against the TV to record the theme tune.”

Chris also opened up on his favourite cover versions the band have played live over the years, and admitted he was delighted to have Fox - who played Marty McFly in the iconic triloy - join him on stage.

During a 2016 show at New Year's MetLife Stadium, Fox and Coldplay played 'Johnny B. Goode' and 'Earth Angel' from the movie, which was a "wonderful" moment for the 44-year-old musician.

He said: “My number one, probably, is Michael J. Fox came and played two of the songs from Back to the Future with us.. That was really wonderful.

“Him coming to play ‘Johnny B. Goode’ and stuff, that was wonderful.”

Meanwhile, Chris recently revealed Coldplay will stop making music in 2025 as they look to focus on touring rather than releasing new material.

He explained: "Well I know I can tell you: our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour.

"Maybe we'll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue as it were finishes then."