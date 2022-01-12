Coldplay frontman Chris Martin admits he knew he wanted to be in a band after watching 'Back To The Future' for the first time.
Chris Martin wanted to start a band because of 'Back To The Future'.
The Coldplay frontman has opened up on how he was inspired by the 1985 time travel classic, and seeing Michael J. Fox's performance of 'Johnny B. Goode' in the movie was the spark he needed.
Appearing on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', he said: "That’s what made me want to be in a band, you know? That scene, yeah.
“I grew up in real farmland of England, before the internet. So any music on TV … The first thing I ever recorded was, there was a show called 'The A-Team'.
"And I had a cassette recorder and held it against the TV to record the theme tune.”
Chris also opened up on his favourite cover versions the band have played live over the years, and admitted he was delighted to have Fox - who played Marty McFly in the iconic triloy - join him on stage.
During a 2016 show at New Year's MetLife Stadium, Fox and Coldplay played 'Johnny B. Goode' and 'Earth Angel' from the movie, which was a "wonderful" moment for the 44-year-old musician.
He said: “My number one, probably, is Michael J. Fox came and played two of the songs from Back to the Future with us.. That was really wonderful.
“Him coming to play ‘Johnny B. Goode’ and stuff, that was wonderful.”
Meanwhile, Chris recently revealed Coldplay will stop making music in 2025 as they look to focus on touring rather than releasing new material.
He explained: "Well I know I can tell you: our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour.
"Maybe we'll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue as it were finishes then."
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
The story of Belfast's "godfather of punk" is told with plenty of groovy style to...
Like most viewers of his documentary Mayor of the Sunset Strip, director George Hickenlooper (The...