Chris Martin wants to have "emojis" as song titles for the next Coldplay album.

The 44-year-old singer admitted "service providers" aren't keen on the idea, but he would love to use icon of "an apple" to represent one of their tracks.

Speaking to Chris Moyles on 'Radio X', he said: "We’re trying to have the first album with some tracks that have titles of just emojis.

“But it’s proving tricky because of all the service providers, some say, ‘You can’t do that’...

"You literally have ten million songs in one box. Let us have a picture of an apple for a song or something like that."

Chris - who has daughter Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14, with ex Gwyneth Paltrow - recently said he is "trying not to rely" on performing live to make him happy.

He explained: "I mean my whole being is built around playing to people but I’m also trying to be accepting of the situation and not rely on that to be happy with each day but as soon as we can, are you kidding!”

He also revealed various organisations and businesses have reached out to him to offer their environmentally-friendly services to help with their bid to come up with a greener way of touring.

He said: "I said that in an interview about 18 months ago and we thought that seeing that would be kind of a disaster, we thought it was a silly thing to go public about but what actually happened is that so many people and organisations and people have reached out in the interim and have said ‘oh we do this type of staging or this way of’… So it’s been an amazing period of time.

"I don’t think right now we can get to a perfect green tour but I we can definitely get somewhere and keep improving. It’s a big teamwork!”