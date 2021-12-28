Chris Martin has been singing opera to better his vocals.

The Coldplay frontman has revealed he "stepped up" his game amid the pandemic as his vocal trainer got him belting out operatic numbers to strengthen the muscles.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Chris told a US radio station: “I train vocally because I want to get better.

"I have had a teacher for a long time but during the pandemic, we stepped it up. A very good way to develop those muscles is by trying to sing opera.

“Right now I am a really, really good Coldplay singer and a really bad opera singer, but I am trying.”

The 'Yellow' hitmaker's vocal work comes after the 44-year-old musician claimed the 'Higher Power' hitmakers will stop making music in 2025.

Chris spilled: "Well I know I can tell you: our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that, I think we will only tour.

"Maybe we'll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then."

The interviewer, BBC Radio 2 DJ Jo Whiley, explained that she wasn't entirely certain if Chris was being serious when he dropped the bombshell.

She said: "He's going to be a DJ for the night. We play Christmas songs, we talk about Christmas past, what it's like at the moment and the future too.

"He's always very funny and I'm never quite sure if he's joking or being deadly serious.

"Towards the end of the time we spent together he shared something pretty honest and pretty intimate which was a huge revelation."

Chris has previously said that the group – which is also made up of Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion - will only make three more albums after they released their ninth record 'Music of the Spheres' this year.

He said: "I think that in a few albums time we will finish making albums.

"This is not a joke, this is true, I think after 12 that will be the end of our catalogue."