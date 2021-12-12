Chris Martin has said there is still a 'long way to go' when it comes to eco-friendly touring.

The 44-year-old Coldplay star revealed that he and his bandmates have been working on making their upcoming stadium tour as environmentally friendly as possible but admitted that there is still more to do.

He told BBC Radio 2: "We’ve been working with some amazing brains to see how we can cut down as much of the environmental impact as possible. We still have quite a long way to go, but we’ve already come quite a long way. And there are some things that we didn’t dream were possible that are possible."

His admissions come after Chris and his bandmates - Jonny Buckland, 44, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, both 43, - made it clear they were determined to make their 'Music of the Spheres' world tour as "sustainable as possible."

In a statement, the band said: "Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band. We’ve been planning this tour for years, and we’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together.

At the same time, we’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward.

won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn. It’s a work in progress and we’re really grateful for the help we’ve had so far. If you’d like to come to a show and sing with us, we’re so excited to see you.”