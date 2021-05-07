Chris Martin has admitted that although he misses playing live for people he is trying to fill the void with other activities.
Chris Martin is "trying not to rely" on performing live to make him happy.
The Coldplay frontman has played coy on when fans can expect the band to hit the road again, after deciding not to tour their 2019 record 'Everyday Life' until their live runs are sustainable.
On top of that, concerts have been paused amid the coronavirus pandemic, and while the 'Fix You' hitmaker would jump at the chance to perform on stage again, he's finding other ways to fill the void.
Speaking to Fitzy & Wippa on Sydney's Nova 96.9 radio station, he said: “I mean my whole being is built around playing to people but I’m also trying to be accepting of the situation and not rely on that to be happy with each day but as soon as we can, are you kidding!”
The 44-year-old star also revealed various organisations and businesses have reached out to him to offer their environmentally-friendly services to help with their bid to come up with a greener way of touring.
He said: "I said that in an interview about 18 months ago and we thought that seeing that would be kind of a disaster, we thought it was a silly thing to go public about but what actually happened is that so many people and organisations and people have reached out in the interim and have said ‘oh we do this type of staging or this way of’… So it’s been an amazing period of time. I don’t think right now we can get to a perfect green tour but I we can definitely get somewhere and keep improving. It’s a big teamwork!”
Coldplay returned with their new single, 'Higher Power', today (07.05.21), and Chris revealed that Frank Sinatra's influence might be there in some form.
Asked what inspired the band's new song, he said: “I’m listening to so many things all the time, 80s, 90s and 50s. I’m going through a big Sinatra phase but I don’t know if you can hear that in that song (laughs)."
