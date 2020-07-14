Chris Martin can become ''very depressed'' when he drinks.

The Coldplay frontman admits he is ''not really a great drinker'' as it makes his flavour ''stronger'' than it is already.

He said: ''I'm not really a great drinker, I don't really do very well with it. I become very depressed or too much. I acknowledge I can already be a strong flavour, and drinking makes it a bit too strong.''

The 43-year-old musician - who has Apple, 16, and Moses, 14, with his ex-wife and 'Goop' founder Gwyneth Paltrow - revealed his parents thought it was a ''joke'' when he told them he wanted to turn to music.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2's Jo Whiley, he added: ''Until Radiohead, I thought, there's no way anybody like me - 'cause I'd been obsessed songs and music ... since I was 12 or 13 but I didn't think I could ever do anything with it so neither did anyone around us. You know I may as well have said, 'I'm gonna, you know, open a casino on Jupiter' - that would be about as realistic. So I think when I said to my dad and my mum, 'You know, I think I'd like to be in a band', they were like 'OK,' thinking it was some joke. And I remember playing something to my mum once and she said 'Is this you?' in a really sweet way, like 'oh, ok, this is really all right'. So there were all really great about it ... My parents, they're all from farming families, so it just was completely alien to anything we'd ever experienced and it was for us too for a few years.''