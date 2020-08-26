Chris Hemsworth is reportedly wanted to play one of the male leads in the 'Mad Max' prequel.
Chris Hemsworth is being lined for a role in the 'Mad Max' prequel.
According to website The Illuminerdi, Warner Bros. want the 'Extraction' star to play a character called Dementus.
A description of the character reads: ''He is breathtakingly handsome. An angel's face, scarred by a deep forehead wound stitched together with shiny chrome staples.''
Hemsworth, 37, is yet to sign up for the role and it is unclear if Dementus will be a hero or villain in the adventure, which set prior to the events of 'Mad Max: Fury Road'.
Charlize Theron will not be returning to the project as Furiosa, who she played in 'Mad Max: Fury Road' - which starred Tom Hardy as titular character Max Rockatansky - after director George Miller decided to replace her with a younger actress, which she described as ''a tough one to swallow''.
The 45-year-old actress said: ''It's a tough one to swallow. Listen, I fully respect George, if not more so in the aftermath of making 'Fury Road' with him. He's a master, and I wish him nothing but the best. Yeah, it's a little heartbreaking, for sure.''
George had previously explained how he considered using de-ageing CGI on Charlize, but doesn't feel that the technology is good enough yet.
The 75-year-old director explained: ''For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-ageing on Charlize, but I don't think we're nearly there yet.
''Despite the valiant attempts on The Irishman, I think there's still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particular Japanese video game designers, but there's still a pretty wide valley, I believe.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
On September 11th 2001, the America was hit by one of the worst tragedies imaginable;...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...
Both the characters and the tone have been updated as a new generation of Grizwolds...