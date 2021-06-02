Chris Hemsworth has marked the end of filming 'Thor: Love and Thunder' by teasing how crazy the movie is.
Chris Hemsworth has confirmed 'Thor: Love and Thunder' has wrapped.
The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the set of the sequel to 'Thor: Ragnarok' in costume as the crown prince of Asgard.
And Hemsworth, who stood next to the Marvel superhero flick's director and Korg actor Taika Waititi in the black and white snap, teased that the flick is "bat**** crazy".
He captioned the post: "That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate. The film is gonna be bat**** crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!! (sic)"
Hemsworth teasing the craziness of the movie comes after Sam Neill confessed he's puzzled by his role in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' because he doesn't understand the Marvel characters.
The 73-year-old actor returns to the franchise with a brief appearance as an Asgardian performer playing Thor's father Odin but finds the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be a "complete mystery".
Neill – who also portrayed the same role in 2017's 'Thor: Ragnarok' – said: "I've never understood any of the 'Thor' films, in fact the whole Marvel universe is a complete mystery to me.
"I mean I was standing beside Jenny Morris (on the set of 'Thor: Ragnarok') and I said, 'Do you know what planet we're on?' To be honest, I was completely baffled.
"I came back and I was baffled again, I did my bit, I don't know who is playing who exactly because they are sort of swapping roles."
Neill will be joined in the flick by Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy who will play Asgardian versions of Loki, Thor and Hela, respectively, in a nod to the scene featured in the previous film.
Russell Crowe is also set to make an appearance in the 2022 movie as Zeus.
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.
On September 11th 2001, the America was hit by one of the worst tragedies imaginable;...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...
Both the characters and the tone have been updated as a new generation of Grizwolds...