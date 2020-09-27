Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has been cast in the upcoming Netflix movie 'Spiderhead'.
The 37-year-old actor will star alongside the likes of Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett in the Joseph Kosinski-directed film, which is an adaptation of the George Saunders short story.
The film is set in the near future and focuses on the fate of two prisoners who become the test patients for emotion-altering drugs that force them to confront their pasts, Deadline reports.
The movie's script has been penned by 'Zombieland' and 'Deadpool' writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, while the director plans to turn his attention towards 'Spiderhead' after helming 'Top Gun: Maverick' with Tom Cruise.
Saunders' short story was first published in The New Yorker magazine and was later collected in 'Tenth Of December', his best-selling anthology.
Meanwhile, Chris recently insisted he doesn't have any plans to quit the 'Thor' franchise.
The Hollywood actor has played the iconic Marvel character since 2011, but he still loves the role and is feeling excited about the next film in the franchise, 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.
Chris said: ''He is only 1,500 years old! ['Thor: Love and Thunder'] is definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so.''
Chris also teased information about the next 'Thor' movie, revealing it will feature ''a lot of love''.
He said: ''After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited.
''For sure in this production there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning [laughs].
''I'm glad that after everything that happened in 'Avengers: Endgame', I'm still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor.''
